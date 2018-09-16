Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 87.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 218,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $568.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.80 and a twelve month high of $572.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.08.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.40, for a total transaction of $451,170.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.37, for a total value of $29,308,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,463 shares of company stock worth $57,194,982. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

