Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.2% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,010,000 after buying an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 85,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.69 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

