Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.60 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00008968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and Hotbit. During the last week, Enigma has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.02880924 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006601 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003961 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002059 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, AirSwap, Liqui, ABCC, Kyber Network, Hotbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Tidex, Binance, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

