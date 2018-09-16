Elliot Coin (ELLI) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 47.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $377.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.02965844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00583967 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021524 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033872 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00934785 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

Elliot Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 11,656,385 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

