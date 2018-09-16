Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Position Decreased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Shares of LLY opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $107.84.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 10,059 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $149,174.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,894,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,752,735.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $19,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,832,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,344,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,685,070 shares of company stock valued at $167,108,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.