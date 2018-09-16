Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0682 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $425,398.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00873287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002322 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022655 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 217,581,677 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

