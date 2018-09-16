Edward Mclaughlin Buys 4,000 Shares of Enerplus Corp (ERF) Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) insider Edward Mclaughlin purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, with a total value of C$46,880.00.

ERF stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$15.25. 743,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,552. Enerplus Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.55 and a 1-year high of C$18.04.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$236.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.01 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

The company also recently declared a sep 18 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.46.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

