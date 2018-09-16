eBay (EBAY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a $34.11 rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.90.

eBay stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $354,178.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,630,286.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,158 shares of company stock worth $4,718,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in eBay by 2.7% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 404,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

