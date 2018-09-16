Eastman Chemical (EMN) Holdings Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,641,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

