East Coast Asset Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,133 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,832,000 after acquiring an additional 811,687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,659,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $126.78 and a 1 year high of $151.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

