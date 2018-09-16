Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $542,000 Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $44.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

