Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 38,868 FTS International Inc (FTSI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FTS International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.87 million. sell-side analysts predict that FTS International Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FTS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of FTS International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FTS International from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FTS International from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

