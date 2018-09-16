DXC Technology Co (DXC) CFO Sells $389,066.44 in Stock

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul N. Saleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Paul N. Saleh sold 25,678 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $2,340,806.48.

On Friday, August 24th, Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $514,464.30.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,735,650.00.

NYSE DXC opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in DXC Technology by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,318,000 after acquiring an additional 680,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

