DSW Inc. (DSW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

DSW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. DSW has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DSW to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. DSW has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that DSW will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group cut DSW to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DSW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

