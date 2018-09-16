DSW (DSW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a negative rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group cut shares of DSW to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of DSW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.92.

DSW stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. DSW has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. DSW’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSW. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSW by 0.4% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,192,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,591,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DSW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DSW by 111.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 407,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DSW by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

