Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

DEI stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.12 million. research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 165.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 610.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 103,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

