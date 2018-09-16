Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton Sells 14,400 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.04 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Donaldson had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 134.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 32.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 111,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 240.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.