Dollarama (DOL) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities now has a C$49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$59.00. Dollarama traded as low as C$40.31 and last traded at C$40.54, with a volume of 2271827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.12.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$178.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.18.

Get Dollarama alerts:

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total value of C$2,058,854.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.