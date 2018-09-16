Dividend And Income Fund Inc (DNI) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This is a boost from Dividend And Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Dividend And Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DNI opened at $12.21 on Friday. Dividend And Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

There is no company description available for Dividend and Income Fund.

