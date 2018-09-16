DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given a $38.00 target price by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. sell-side analysts anticipate that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $4,697,025.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,331,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,054,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $46,997.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,302. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 68.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 430,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 75,219 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $6,423,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 103.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

