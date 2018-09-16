Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 37,893 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 37,893 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 4.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.38% of TJX Companies worth $224,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TJX Companies by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,349,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in TJX Companies by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 209,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 92,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $120.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $111.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

