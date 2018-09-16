Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,524,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Medical Properties Trust worth $77,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,715,000 after acquiring an additional 840,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,625,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $1,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Steven Dawson acquired 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,589.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,812.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,409 shares of company stock worth $2,281,467. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

