Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.24 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.33% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $79,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 123.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,674,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,417 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,215,000 after purchasing an additional 849,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5,677.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 379,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,684,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,279,000 after purchasing an additional 365,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don M. Griffith sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $770,184.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $302,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

