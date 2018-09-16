Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $78.40 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $78,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 37.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.