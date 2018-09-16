DigitalPrice Trading Down 21.2% This Week (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $292,409.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalPrice has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017094 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

