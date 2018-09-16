Digimarc (DMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

DMRC stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Digimarc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $345.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of -1.18.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Digimarc by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 76,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

