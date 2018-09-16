DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 243 ($3.17).

DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.77) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 178 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 290.75 ($3.79).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products. As of July 30, 2017, it operated a network of 113 DFS stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 7 stores internationally, as well as 36 stores with converted warehouse space.

