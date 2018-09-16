DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $826,000 in MINDBODY Inc (MB) Stock

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueport Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 61.6% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 47,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 124.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 128,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 71,136 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 3.1% in the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,410,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,372,000 after purchasing an additional 190,189 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MINDBODY to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $691,111.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Joseph Mansbach sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $130,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,480 over the last 90 days. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MINDBODY stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. MINDBODY Inc has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.48 million. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. research analysts predict that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

