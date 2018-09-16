Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stake Lowered by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $3,297,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. M Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Devon Energy stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.24. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

