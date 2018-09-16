DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.32. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.28%. equities research analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.