DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 131.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,269,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,889,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,092,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,946 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,218,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 424,910 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,213,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 667,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,174,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

