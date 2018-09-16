Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Holdings Boosted by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,169.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $110,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DVMT stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.