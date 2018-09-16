Deere & Company (DE) Stake Decreased by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.7% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

NYSE:DE opened at $147.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.37 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.