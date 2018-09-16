DECENT (DCT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,713.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, Upbit and ChaoEX. DECENT has a market cap of $10.17 million and $104,713.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051853 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00028033 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014832 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006809 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009762 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NPER (NPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000528 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

