Dean Capital Management Sells 10,815 Shares of Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 22.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 13.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens set a $70.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Glenn A. Adelaar sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $896,357.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,417 shares of company stock worth $3,213,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

