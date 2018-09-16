Dean Capital Management Purchases New Position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,575 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Dean Capital Management owned 0.08% of U.S. Silica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 288.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.15. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

