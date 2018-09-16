Daimler (DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAI. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.61 ($80.94).

ETR:DAI opened at €55.54 ($64.58) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 1 year high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

