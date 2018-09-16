CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We have valued CytomX Therapeutics based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) assessment that is driven by a combination of CX-072 future sales and BMS-986249 future royalties on net sales.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $18.82 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.46% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,415.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $305,677.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $967,572. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 125,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

