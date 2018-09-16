CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Boosted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after buying an additional 4,121,620 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,102,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,126,173,000 after buying an additional 2,588,382 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,072,039,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,095,000 after buying an additional 1,721,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

CVS Health stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

