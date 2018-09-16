Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,088,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.70 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

