Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 43,580 Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $85,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after buying an additional 1,162,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after buying an additional 741,619 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 954,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 539,427 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after buying an additional 476,807 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $59.21 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Swidler sold 105,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $5,235,137.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,186,115.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,872. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.