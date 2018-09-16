Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) Hits Market Cap of $10,721.00

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the dollar. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cthulhu Offerings has a market capitalization of $10,721.00 and $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cthulhu Offerings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00273975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00151287 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.03 or 0.06422056 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Profile

Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff . Cthulhu Offerings’ official website is cthulhuofferings.tk

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Trading

Cthulhu Offerings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cthulhu Offerings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cthulhu Offerings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cthulhu Offerings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cthulhu Offerings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.