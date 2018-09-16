CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Position Lessened by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CSG Systems International worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CSG Systems International by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in CSG Systems International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of CSGS opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

