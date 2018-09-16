Critical Analysis: SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY) versus THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (TKAMY)

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR $7.72 billion 4.66 $1.60 billion N/A N/A THYSSENKRUPP AG/S $45.79 billion 0.30 -$718.18 million $0.41 53.95

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 0.66% 0.48% 0.05%

Summary

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR beats THYSSENKRUPP AG/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue; and luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 800 shops. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 12,605 suites and hotel rooms, 19 Paiza Mansions, 1,660 table games, 5,293 slot machines, and approximately 140 restaurants and food outlets, as well as other integrated resort amenities. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; security services; human resources administration services; financing; mall management services; travel and tourism agency services; and procurement, marketing, and administrative services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel reservation, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The company's Steel Europe segment offers flat carbon steel products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

