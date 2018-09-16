Critical Analysis: Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) & InfraREIT (HIFR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: HIFR) and InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

99.4% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of InfraREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of InfraREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and InfraREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $161.35 million 17.88 $40.71 million $0.96 32.92 InfraREIT $134.56 million 7.07 $12.30 million N/A N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than InfraREIT.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and InfraREIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and InfraREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 1 3 4 0 2.38 InfraREIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. InfraREIT has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.96%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than InfraREIT.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and InfraREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 20.19% 2.93% 1.72% InfraREIT 18.41% 9.13% 4.19%

Risk and Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfraREIT has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats InfraREIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet. For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR."

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.