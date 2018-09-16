Critical Analysis: Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) versus ConvergeOne (CVON)

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ: CVON) and ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConvergeOne has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.5% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of ConvergeOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Capital Group and ConvergeOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ConvergeOne 0 1 5 0 2.83

ConvergeOne has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Given ConvergeOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConvergeOne is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Dividends

ConvergeOne pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Great Elm Capital Group does not pay a dividend. ConvergeOne pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and ConvergeOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $4.93 million 16.27 -$15.20 million N/A N/A ConvergeOne $918.93 million 0.77 $290,000.00 $0.38 24.47

ConvergeOne has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and ConvergeOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -95.18% -14.42% -10.48% ConvergeOne N/A -83.53% 8.07%

Summary

ConvergeOne beats Great Elm Capital Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in developing patents for allowing mobile devices to connect to the Internet and enabling mobile communications. The company focuses on investment management business. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services. It also provides customer engagement solutions comprising omni-channel, self-service interactive voice recognition and advanced routing, social media, remote agent, end-to-end business intelligence and analytics, workforce optimization, and integration software and cloud connector solutions; and enterprise networking technology solutions, such as mobile device management, routing and switching technology, wireless, and location service applications. In addition, the company offers data center solutions, including design, procurement, implementation, management, and optimization of data center infrastructure assets, as well as server migration and consolidation services; storage management and data management solutions; and virtualization solutions. Further, it provides cloud solutions in private, C1 Cloud, hybrid, and public cloud environments; end-to-end network and data security solutions; and disaster recovery services and solutions, such as business continuity assessment and planning, network availability and data continuity, and recovery and crisis management, as well as FireStorm POV, an security assessment tool. ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

