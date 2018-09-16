Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hershey (HSY) a $85.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSY. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Hershey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.722 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,080.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,125. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

