Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce sales of $326.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.28 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $283.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.55 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 28.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.78.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.05. 98,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,624. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $263.19 and a fifty-two week high of $467.26. The company has a quick ratio of 33.69, a current ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 33,300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $14,590,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $35,120,602. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 921,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 352,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 425,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1,222.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 162,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XL Group Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. XL Group Investments Ltd now owns 148,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

