Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,459 CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $100,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC during the first quarter worth $107,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $211,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in CNOOC during the second quarter worth $219,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

NYSE:CEO opened at $184.62 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $187.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $3.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

