Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $795,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Stock

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 446.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 223,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $122.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

